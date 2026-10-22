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Le Bris backs struggling Sunderland players after Lech Poznan draw

Le Bris backs struggling Sunderland players after Lech Poznan draw
Le Bris backs struggling Sunderland players after Lech Poznan drawREUTERS

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris praised his side's performance in their 1-1 Europa League draw with Lech Poznan on Thursday (October 22).

Le Bris’ side haven’t carried their impressive form from 2026-27 into this season as they currently sit rock bottom of the Premier League with four points from their opening seven games.

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Despite their struggles domestically, Sunderland remain unbeaten in the Europa League following their draw with Polish side Lech Poznan.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Le Bris was happy with his side’s performance and backed them to come good.

“I think it was the right reaction,” Le Bris said.

“We played well against Torreense and Alkmaar too.

“Because we lost a few games in the Premier League, it doesn’t mean that the players or the team are weak. That is not the case.”

The Sunderland boss believes a lack of confidence has played a part in their recent results and says European fixtures can help his side continue to develop.

“It is a question of details sometimes, and confidence as well,” he added.

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