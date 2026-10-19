Mukiele demands Sunderland response ahead of Lech and Leeds tests

Sunderland defender Nordi Mukiele has urged his teammates to rediscover their identity ahead of crucial encounters against Lech Poznan and Leeds United.

Following Sunday's Premier League defeat to Bournemouth, the Frenchman called for greater responsibility and improved performances.

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Mukiele stressed the importance of returning to Sunderland's foundations and demonstrating their true potential.

“If I have to be honest, we are not good enough right now,” Mukiele told the club website. “It’s just the beginning, and football can be like this.

“At the moment, it doesn’t look like we want something, and we have to work hard to get back to how we were last season.

“Right now, it’s not us and we are not Sunderland. We all need to look at ourselves in the mirror.

“It’s all of us. We have to get back to basics and be better, because if you are not at the level in this league, we will stay where we are.”