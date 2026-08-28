Europa League draw: Bournemouth to face AC Milan as Juventus clash with Sociedad

The Europa League trophy, left, in Monaco on Friday

AFC Bournemouth will take on European giants AC Milan at home in their maiden European adventure after the full Europa League draw took place on Friday in Monaco.

Alongside facing English outfits Bournemouth and Sunderland, Milan will go head-to-head with Benfica and Olympiacos, while fellow Italian giants Juventus will clash with Real Sociedad.

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Lyon, who fell to Fenerbahce in their Champions League playoff game, will also meet Sociedad in addition to Conference League winners Crystal Palace.

Palace will host Czech side Sparta Prague and also visit Istanbul to go up against Besiktas.

Torreense, a second-division club in Portugal, won their domestic cup last season to book their spot in the Europa League. They face a tough task with trips to Sociedad and Celtic.

All 144 games for the League Phase were drawn, and you can check out the full draw below:

Full League Phase draw

Pot One

Bayer Leverkusen: Marseille (H), Lyon (A), RB Salzburg (H), Dinamo Zagreb (A), Celje (H), Lech Poznan (A), Besiktas (H), OFI Crete (A)

Benfica: AZ Alkmaar (H), AC Milan (A), Celtic (H), Viktoria Plzen (A), Lech Poznan (H), Omonia (A), OFI Crete (H), NEC (A)

Juventus: Real Sociedad (H), AZ Alkmaar (A), Rennes (H), Ferencvaros (A), Omonia (H), Celta Vigo (A), NEC (H), Hapoel Be'er Sheva (A)

AC Milan: Benfica (H), Olympiacos (A), Ferencvaros (H), RB Salzburg (A), Sunderland (H), Bournemouth (A), Ararat-Armenia (H), Levski Sofia (A)

Lyon: Bayer Leverkusen (H), Real Sociedad (A), Royale Union SG (H), Anderlecht, Crystal Palace (H), Jagiellonia, Lillestrom (H), Hoffenheim (A)

Olympiacos: AC Milan (H), Marseille (A), Sparta Prague (H), Rennes (A), Jagiellonia (H), Celje, Hoffenheim (H), Torreense (A)

Real Sociedad: Juventus (A), Lyon (H), Viktoria Plzen (H), Union Royale SG (A), Bournemouth (H), Crystal Palace (A), Torreense (H), Lillestrom (A)

AZ: Benfica (A), Juventus (H), Dinamo Zagreb (H), Sparta Prague (A), Sturm Graz (H), Sunderland (A), Hapoel Be'er Sheva (H), Ararat-Armenia (A)

Marseille: Bayer Leverkusen (A), Olympiacos (H), Anderlecht (H), Celtic (A), Celta Vigo (H), Sturm Graz (A), Levski Sofia (H), Besiktas (A)

Pot Two

Ferencvaros: AC Milan (A), Juventus (H), Viktoria Plzen (H), Celtic (A), Celje (H), Lech Poznan (A), Torreense (H), Hoffenheim (A)

Viktoria Plzen: Benfica (H), Real Sociedad (A), Royale Union SG (H), Ferencvaros (A), Jagiellonia (H), Bournemouth (A), Levski Sofia (H), Lillestrom (A)

Royale Union SG: Real Sociedad (H), Lyon (A), Celtic (H), Viktoria Plzen (A), Lech Poznan (H), Celta Vigo (A), Hapoel Be'er Sheva (H), Besiktas (A)

Dinamo Zagreb: Bayer Leverkusen (H), AZ Alkmaar (A), Anderlecht (H), Rennes (A), Sturm Graz (H), Sunderland (A), NEC (H), Hapoel Be'er Sheva (A)

RB Salzburg: AC Milan (H), Bayer Leverkusen (A), Sparta Prague (H), Anderlecht (A), Crystal Palace (H), Celje (A), Ararat-Armenia (H), Levski Sofia (A)

Celtic: Marseille (H), Benfica (A), Ferencvaros (H), Royale Union SG (A), Celta Vigo (H), Omonia (A), Besiktas (H), Torreense (A)

Sparta Prague: AZ Alkmaar (H), Olympiacos (A), Rennes (H), RB Salzburg (A), Bournemouth (H), Crystal Palace (A), Lillestrom (H), Ararat-Armenia (A)

Rennes: Olympiacos (H), Juventus (A), Dinamo Zagreb (H), Sparta Prague (A), Omonia (H), Sturm Graz (A), OFI Crete (H), NEC (A)

Anderlecht: Lyon (H), Marseille (A), RB Salzburg (H), Dinamo Zagreb (A), Sunderland (H), Jagiellonia (A), Hoffenheim (H), OFI Crete (A)

Pot Three

Sturm Graz: Marseille (H), AZ Alkmaar (A), Rennes (H), Dinamo Zagreb (A), Celje (H), Bournemouth (A), OFI Crete (H), Hoffenheim (A)

Lech Poznan: Bayer Leverkusen (H), Benfica (A), Ferencvaros (H), Royale Union SG (A), Sunderland (H), Crystal Palace (A), Torreense (H), OFI Crete (A)

Crystal Palace: Real Sociedad (H), Lyon (A), Sparta Prague (H), RB Salzburg (A), Lech Poznan (H), Jagiellonia (A), Hoffenheim (H), Besiktas (A)

Bournemouth: AC Milan (H), Real Sociedad (A), Viktoria Plzen (H), Sparta Prague (A), Sturm Graz (H), Celta Vigo (A), Hapoel Be'er Sheva (H), Lillestrom (A)

Sunderland: AZ Alkmaar (H), AC Milan (A), Dinamo Zagreb (H), Anderlecht (A), Jagiellonia (H), Lech Poznan (A), Levski Sofia (H), Torreense (A)

Celje: Olympiacos (H), Bayer Leverkusen (A), RB Salzburg (H), Ferencvaros (A), Omonia (H), Sturm Graz (A), NEC (H), Ararat-Armenia (A)

Jagiellonia: Lyon (H), Olympiacos (A), Anderlecht (H), Viktoria Plzen (A), Crystal Palace (H), Sunderland (A), Ararat-Armenia (H), Levski Sofia (A)

Omonia: Benfica (H), Juventus (A), Celtic (H), Rennes (A), Celta Vigo (H), Celje (A), Besiktas (H), NEC (A)

Celta Vigo: Juventus (H), Marseille (A), Royale Union SG (H), Celtic (A), Bournemouth (H), Omonia (A), Lillestrom (H), Hapoel Be'er Sheva (A)

Pot Four

Hoffenheim: Lyon (H), Olympiacos (A), Ferencvaros (H), Anderlecht (A), Sturm Graz, Crystal Palace (A), Besiktas, OFI Crete (A)

Besiktas: Marseille (H), Bayer Leverkusen (A), Royale Union SG (H), Celtic (A), Crystal Palace (H), Omonia (A), Hapoel Be'er Sheva (H), Hoffenheim (A)

Torreense: Olympiacos (H), Real Sociedad (A), Celtic (H), Ferencvaros (A), Sunderland (H), Lech Poznan (A), Ararat-Armenia (H), Lillestrom (A)

Hapoel Be'er Sheva: Juventus (H), AZ Alkmaar (A), Dinamo Zagreb (H), Royale Union SG (A), Celta Vigo (H), Bournemouth (A), OFI Crete (H), Besiktas (A)

NEC: Benfica (H), Juventus (A), Rennes (H), Dinamo Zagreb (A), Omonia (H), Celje (A), Levski Sofia (H), Ararat-Armenia (A)

OFI Crete: Bayer Leverkusen (H), Benfica (A), Anderlecht (H), Rennes (A), Lech Poznan (H), Sturm Graz (A), Hoffenheim (H), Hapoel Be'er Sheva (A)

Lillestrom: Real Sociedad (H), Lyon (A), Viktoria Plzen (H), Sparta Prague (A), Bournemouth (H), Celta Vigo (A), Torreense (H), Levski Sofia (A)

Levski Sofia: AC Milan (H), Marseille (A), RB Salzburg (H), Viktoria Plzen (A), Jagiellonia (H), Sunderland (A), Lillestrom (H), NEC (A)

Ararat-Armenia: AZ Alkmaar (H), AC Milan (A), Sparta Prague (H), RB Salzburg (A), Celje (H), Jagiellonia (A), NEC (H), Torreense (A)

The first matchday of the Europa League will be September 16th and 17th, before seven matchdays culminating on January 28th.

Fixtures for the competition will be released no later than Sunday by UEFA.

The Europa League final will take place in Frankfurt on May 26th, 2027.