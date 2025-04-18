Baroni insists Lazio don't deserve Euro exit

Lazio coach Marco Baroni defended his players after their Europa League elimination.

Lazio defeated Bodo/Glimt 3-1 last night, but lost the quarterfinal 2-3 on aggregate.

Afterwards, Baroni said: "It’s disappointing because the team played an extraordinary match. Our performance was great and the fans continued to support us. The team fought with great quality and great energy. I'm proud of the lads, I congratulate them and our fans.

"We're obviously left with the pain of elimination, because we deserved to go through.

"We had a lot of chances when the team still had energy left. I can't reproach the lads for anything. We played with a lot of pace and always applied heavy pressure. The performance was truly extraordinary."

We played an almost perfect game

Lazio captain Mattia Zaccagni also stated: "There is regret because we played an almost perfect game, with 120 minutes of high intensity.

"We didn't give up on any ball, which is what the coach wanted from us. Maybe we could have been more alert with the goal we conceded."