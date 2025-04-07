Baroni happy as Lazio defeat Atalanta ahead of crunch Euro test

Lazio coach Marco Baroni was left happy after their 1-0 win against Atalanta.

Gustav Isaksen struck after coming off the bench for the win on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Baroni said afterwards: “I’ll start with the team’s attitude and energy on the pitch. I want to congratulate the boys. Sometimes results are not ideal, but we are united as a group and we showed it today.

“The new players also made an important contribution today. Others are recovering so we’ll have the chance to rotate.”

Lazio meet Bodo/Glimt on Thursday in the first-leg of their Europa League quarterfinal.

Baroni said: “I’ll never complain, but playing so many games in a short time is clearly not easy. There’s little time to work, so we’re now focusing on the final part of the season.

“We’re still in the race for Europe and the league because we’ve made everyone feel important. Today I saw the correct response. There will be matches we can’t afford to get wrong, but we are ready. We need the proper performance to achieve important results."