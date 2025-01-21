Amorim smashes tv in furious dressing room rant after Man Utd's defeat to Brighton

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim's frustrations have been revealed as he smashes a tv in the dressing room after his side lost to Brighton.

As reported by the Daily Mail and The Athletic, Amorim reportedly damaged Manchester United's tactics screen during a lively dressing room rant at his squad who put in a dire performance against the Seagulls as they lost 3-1 at the weekend.

The Portuguese head coach is said to have accidentally caught the TV and it will need to be fixed ahead of their Europa League match against Rangers this Thursday night. Amorim was clearly furious at his side who now sit 13th in the Premier League with just one win in five games.

This victory came against bottom-of-the-league Southampton as Amad Diallo scored a hat-trick in the final moments of the game. His United side have been named the worst team in the club’s history and many have even stated that former manager Erik ten Hag has done a better job during his tenure.

Amorim will be looking to secure a victory against Scottish side Rangers on Thursday. A win would push United further up the table and firmly into the qualification spots for the next round. Another loss could raise tensions amongst the squad to new heights as the former Sporting Lisbon manager starts to feel the pressure.