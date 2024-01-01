Xhaka facing injury scan ahead of Switzerland clash with England

Switzerland star Granit Xhaka is set to undergo tests regarding an injury at Euro 2024.

The Bayer Leverkusen and former Arsenal midfielder is in danger of missing their quarter final clash with England.

Advertisement Advertisement

As the Swiss prepare to take on the Three Lions, they may lose Xhaka to an adductor injury.

Per Blick, he will undergo an MRI scan due to some adductor problems, with the results revealing how long he may be out.

Xhaka will want to risk his fitness if it means helping his country, but has to be careful.

Any excessive damage to the area may result in a much longer term problem.