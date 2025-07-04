Sweden clinch narrow win over Denmark in Scandinavian derby

Sweden on Friday night kept their stronghold on Denmark as they recorded their fourth successive win against their Scandinavian rivals with a 1-0 win in their opening match at the Women's Euro in Group C

Perhaps owing to the scars of a 6-1 defeat in the last H2H between these two sides just last month, Denmark were defensive from the off here, sitting deep in their five-at-the-back system.

Immediately, though, Sweden showed they’ve got the quality to open the door when a glorious turn from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd allowed her to tee up Filippa Angeldal, but her shot was brilliantly charged down by Stine Ballisager.

Soon after that chance, a VAR review for a Denmark penalty - which ultimately wasn’t given - led to a delay that lasted almost five minutes, and once play resumed, clear-cut chances were at a premium at both ends.

Sweden continued to dominate both territory and the ball, but it took them until the 44th minute to register their one and only shot on target of the first half. Even then, it came from a dead ball situation as Angeldal’s free-kick was tipped over the bar by Danish goalkeeper Maja Østergaard.

The Real Madrid midfielder consistently looked the most likely player to find a breakthrough, and 10 minutes after the restart she was the one to finally open the scoring. Angledal played a smart give-and-go with Kosovare Asllani before slotting into the bottom left corner to score for a third successive match for her country.

The Danish response was almost immediate, with their first real chance of the game seeing Emma Snerle’s effort drift past the goalkeeper, only to be cleared to safety by Nathalie Björn.

Their resurgence was short-lived, and moments later they were indebted to a goalline clearance as Frederikke Thøgersen denied Stina Blackstenius. As the game entered its final 10 minutes, Pernille Harder went agonisingly close to an unlikely Denmark equaliser, with only the crossbar denying her a national record-extending 79th international goal.

Sweden were ultimately able to hold on to a victory that serves as the perfect start in a group that also contains one of the pre-tournament favourites in Germany, as they look to end their 41-year wait for success at the Euros. It’s disappointment for Denmark, though, as they succumbed to a fourth successive competitive H2H defeat to leave them at risk of a second consecutive group stage exit.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Filippa Angeldal (Sweden)