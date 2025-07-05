Netherlands cruise past Wales in women’s EURO 2025 opener

The Netherlands got their UEFA Women's European Championship campaign off to a flying start with a dominant 3-0 victory over Wales, leaving the Dragons without a win in any of their last seven matches (D2, L5).

Clear favourites before play, the Dutch came into this game having lost just one of their last six matches (W4, D1), and given the fact they were playing the lowest-ranked team in the competition, the Oranje would've been confident of securing three points.

Andries Jonker’s side went close after just five minutes when Jill Roord cut in from the left wing before bending an effort towards the far top corner, but Olivia Clark was on hand to make a brilliant save to keep it out.

The Welsh fans were left breathing a sigh of relief 10 minutes before the break though, as Roord picked up the ball on the edge of the area before lashing a venomous strike towards goal, only to be denied by the right-post.

However, that relief was somewhat short-lived, with the Netherlands taking the lead in the third minute of added time.

The goal came from a familiar source, with their all-time top goalscorer Vivianne Miedema bending in her 100th goal for the Oranje on her 126th appearance.

The Dragons started the second half in the worst possible way, with Danielle van de Donk racing beyond the Welsh defence before cutting the ball back to Victoria Pelova, who slotted the ball across Clark and into the bottom-left corner.

Jonker’s side looked well up for it after the break, going close again a few minutes later, when Roord rattled the woodwork for a second time after poking a left-footed effort at the bar.

It was only a short reprieve for Wales though, and they found themselves three goals behind with under an hour played, after Esmee Brugts turned in Pelova’s searching cross at the back post.

Jonker’s side dominated the rest of the game as they continued to search for a fourth goal.

They went close to one with less than five minutes remaining, as Lineth Beerensteyn played Chastity Grant through on goal, only for her effort to be cleared off the line by Lily Woodham.

Ultimately, the Dutch had to settle for a 3-0 victory that sees them climb to the top of Group D ahead of England's match against France later this evening.

Jonker will be proud of his side on both fronts, with the Oranje not only looking good in attack but also keeping their first clean sheet in 10 matches to kick off their Euro campaign on a high.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Danielle van de Donk (Netherlands)

