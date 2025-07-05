France hold off England fightback to open EURO 2025 with win

France extended their winning run to nine games in all competitions by beating holders England 2-1 in Zurich in their opening match at EURO 2025.

England took a risk in starting Lauren James after months out with injury, but it was a gamble that almost paid off instantly, as she fired just over in the opening minute.

The Lionesses had scored before half-time in their previous eight matches, and thought they extended that streak when Alessia Russo tapped home a rebound after Pauline Peyraud-Magnin saved Lauren Hemp’s initial effort, but Beth Mead was offside in the build-up.

From there, France started to gain control, as Sakina Karchaoui came close with a cheeky lob that hit the side-netting.

Their pressure eventually told, as Marie-Antoinette Katoto tapped in Delphine Cascarino’s cross to put the French ahead.

They even managed to double their lead before the break, when poor defending from Lucy Bronze allowed her Chelsea teammate Sandy Baltimore to cut inside and rifle into the top corner.

England will question whether there was a foul in the build-up, but the scoreline was deserved, and the holders cut a defeated collective figure as the whistle went.

It was then much of the same early in the second half as Elisa De Almeida cut inside and struck the side-netting, before Mead’s poor backpass fed Grace Geyoro through, but Hannah Hampton got behind the shot despite an initial spill.

England’s surge yielded a consolation at least, and they found some late hope through Keira Walsh, who struck well from the edge of the box to half the deficit.

Ultimately though, it was too little too late, as the Lionesses lost their fourth game in 11 outings across all competitions, while Les Bleues won a sixth successive opener at the European Championships.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Sakina Karchaoui (France)

