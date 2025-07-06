Finland ready to challenge Norway, eye quarter-final spot

A second win in two games at the 2025 UEFA European Championship will put Finland on the cusp of a place in the Quarter-finals, and though today's match with Norway will be a stern test, the Finnish side believe they can pull off an upset.

Finland won 1-0 in the opening match of the tournament against Iceland on Wednesday for their first EUROs win since 2009, before Norway beat hosts Switzerland 2-1 in Group A.

One team's perfect record will fall in Sion this evening, and though the Boreal Owls have only beaten Norway once before, head coach Marko Saloranta was clear what his side's objectives are, "We are genuinely going for the win."

"I'm incredibly excited. I was confident before the Iceland game, and I'm just as confident now. All the preparation and all the choices are aimed at wanting us to win," he told Helsingin Sanomat.

Saloranta has confirmed he will be making changes to his line-up, "There will be changes, we need to share the burden. We have three tough games within nine days and the conditions are challenging. No player can play 90 minutes three times at her top level."

After plenty of chances in the game, Finland eventually found the winning goal 20 minutes from time, when Iceland were reduced to 10 players. Going into the Norway clash, he has reiterated his desire to see more clinical attacking play from his team.

"It took us a while to make a decision. We had enough possession in the box, but we need to score more than just one goal from those positions. That has been a big focus. It is both a collective issue and an individual player issue. How we act in front of goal, how quickly and decisively."

Finland will be looking to forwards such as Jutta Rantala to help cause an upset in Sion. Having recently returned from injury, she is eager to contribute to the side's campaign.

"After injury, playing time has been very limited, so I just want to enjoy the minutes I get on the pitch. I want to regain my confidence and help the team make it out of the group.”

The Leicester City striker also shares her manager's confidence despite the talent Norway have.

"Norway have really good players. I’d say they’re our toughest opponent in this group. But I believe that we can compete with them in all areas of the pitch, cause them problems, and score goals."

Despite the coach wanting to make changes, midfielder Eveliina Summanen is raring to go once again, "Since the Iceland game we have had a bit of rest and also good training sessions. I feel completely ready for Norway and I trust this is the case with all our players.

"Norway are maybe a bit of a stronger team than Iceland but we have more confidence from the win in the first game and we are certainly ready to challenge Norway," she added.

Should Finland beat Norway, either a draw or an Iceland win in the Switzerland vs Iceland match later this evening will guarantee their passage to the last eight with a game to spare.

Follow UEFA Women's EURO 2025 on Flashscore.