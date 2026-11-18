With qualifying officially behind us, European talent can now set their sights on next year's Under-21 European Championships. Which 16 teams made it to the tournament, when will it be played, and when will the group-stage draw take place? Flashscore tells you.

The biennial Under-21 European Championships are, for some teams, the biggest youth tournament at the international level. There's no higher honour in European youth football, and the tournament has produced some world beaters such as Luis Figo, Andrea Pirlo, Petr Cech, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Fabio Cannavaro, Francesco Totti, Raul, and Xavi, just to name a few.

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The tournament returns in 2027, and with the qualifying phase rounded up, the field is set. Flashscore takes you through everything you need to know about the U21 Euros.

Tournament format

European under-21 teams qualified by winning one of the nine qualifying groups, finishing as the best runner-up, or winning the play-offs involving the four next-best runners-up.

Since 2021, the tournament has been played between 16 teams in a round-robin format. The teams are divided into four groups of four teams, with the two best teams from each group qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Winners in knockout games are determined after 90 minutes, a 30-minute period of extra time, or penalties.

Players are eligible to play if they are 21 years old or younger on the day the qualifying cycle starts.

Tournament venues and dates

The 2027 UEFA Under-21 European Championships will take place in Albania and Serbia between June 16th and July 3rd, 2027.

The tournament will be played across eight stadiums, four in each country: Arena Kombetare, Arena e Demave (Tirana, ALB), Loro Borici Stadium (Shkodër, ALB), Elbasan Stadium (Elbasan, ALB), Partizan Stadium (Belgrade, SRB), Dubocica Stadium (Leskovac, SRB), TSC Arena (Backa Topola, SRB), and Lagator Stadium (Loznica, SRB).

Group A will be played in Belgrade and Loskovac; Group B in Tirana (Arena Kombetare) and Elbasan; Group C in Backa Topola and Loznica; and Group D in Shkoder and Tirana (Arena e Demave).

The group stage will be played between June 16th and 23rd. The knockout stages start with the quarterfinals on June 26th and 27th, followed by the semifinals on June 30th. The final will take place in Tirana's Arena Kombetare on July 3rd, as well as an Olympic Playoff between the two losing semifinalists in Backa Topola.

The 2027 U21 Euro final will be played at Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Albania Photo by JUSTIN SETTERFIELD / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Tournament participants

16 teams have qualified for the 2027 U21 Euros. Noted between brackets are the qualification method and best tournament result.

Serbia (Hosts, 2007 runners-up)

Albania (Hosts, 1984 quarterfinalists)

Belgium (Group I winners, 2007 semifinalists)

Croatia (Group H winners, 2021 quarterfinalists)

Czech Republic (Play-offs winners, 2002 champions)

England (Group D winners, 1982, 1984, 2023, 2025 champions)

Finland (Play-offs winners, 2009, 2025 group stage)

France (Group C winners, 1988 champions)

Germany (Group F winners, 2009, 2017, 2021 champions)

Greece (Play-offs winners, 1988, 1998 runners-up)

Italy (Group E winners, 1992, 1994, 1996, 2000, 2004 champions)

The Netherlands (Play-offs winners, 2006, 2007 champions)

Norway (Group G winners, 1998, 2013 semifinalists)

Poland (Best runners-up, 1982, 1984, 1986, 1992, 1994 quarterfinalists)

Portugal (Group B winners, 1994, 2015, 2021 runners-up)

Spain (Group A winners, 1986, 1998, 2011, 2013, 2019 champions)

England are the reigning European U21 champions Photo by BRANISLAV RACKO / AFP

Tournament draw

The group stage draw will take place on Thursday, November 26th, 2026, at Sava Centar in Belgrade, Serbia.

The qualified 16 teams have been placed in four pots based on their coefficient points. Each group will consist of teams from each of the four pots.

Pot 1: Spain, Germany, England, Portugal

Pot 2: France, Italy, Netherlands, Croatia

Pot 3: Poland, Greece, Finland, Norway

Pot 4: Belgium, Czech Republic, Serbia, Albania

Tournament winners

Nine different nations have won the Under-21 European Championships since 1978. England are the reigning champions, having won the competition in 2023 and 2025, and are now one title behind record champions Spain and Italy, who have won five European titles.

Full lists of champions

Italy (5x, 1992, 1994, 1996, 2000, 2004)

Spain (5x, 1986, 1998, 2011, 2013, 2019)

England (4x, 1982, 1984, 2023, 2025)

Germany (3x, 2009, 2017, 2021)

Netherlands (2x, 2006, 2007)

Soviet Union (2x, 1980, 1990)

Czech Republic (1x, 2002)

France (1x, 1988)

Sweden (1x, 2015)

Yugoslavia (1x, 1978)