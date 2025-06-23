Germany defeat nine-man Italy to set up Euro semi with France

After late substitute Giuseppe Ambrosino’s 96th-minute free-kick forced extra time with the scoreline at 2-2, Merlin Rohl struck to earn Germany a 3-2 win over Italy and a place in the U21 European Championship semi-finals.

Gli Azzurrini tried to trouble Noah Atubolu in the early stages, with Mattia Zanotti jumping into the German goalkeeper, who then routinely saved Luca Koleosho’s attempt.

It wasn’t long until Nick Woltemade started asking questions at the other end, dancing his way into the box but eventually guiding his effort marginally wide.

Both teams struggled to find their rhythm, though, and Lorenzo Pirola was booked for stopping Woltemade from taking a free-kick.

Koleosho had a period where he gave Nnamdi Collins a torrid time but couldn’t pick out a teammate with his balls into the box, and any frustrations were compounded in the 28th minute when his foul on Max Rosenfelder resulted in a booking that meant he would have missed the semi-final if Italy had got there.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Wilfried Gnonto then hit the side netting after Atubolu unconvincingly parried the ball, before Nicolo Tresoldi and Matteo Prati had a shot blocked at either end.

Chances were beginning to be created with greater regularity, and Paul Nebel was denied and then sent a free-kick harmlessly off-target, while Prati had an ambitious shot deflected wide.

The game remained tense in the second period, but having been the standout attacking talent in the first half, Koleosho inspired Italian celebrations shortly before the hour mark by racing up the pitch and cutting inside before sending his strike in off the post.

Rohl’s header from a corner was saved as Germany looked for a response, but Sebastiano Desplanches couldn’t deny Woltemade’s header from the ensuing corner.

There was another blow for Italy in the 81st minute, as Gnonto was sent off for sliding in on Rosenfelder, having previously seen a yellow for a challenge on Eric Martel.

Germany capitalised on their man advantage, with Woltemade’s header from Rohl’s cross turning it towards Nelson Weiper, who clinically picked out the top corner.

Despite Gli Azzurrini looking destined to bow out with Zanotti losing his head and seeing two yellow cards for dissent in the 90th minute, Giuseppe Ambrosino was calmness personified as he produced a magical free-kick to force extra time.

Carmine Nunziata’s remaining nine men competed valiantly, and Desplanches denied Rocco Reitz’s curling shot in the first half of extra time, then bravely dived at Woltemade’s feet in the second.

However, Italian hearts were broken in the 117th minute, when Rohl made the most of the space he was afforded by picking out the bottom corner to send Germany through to the semi-final, where they will face France.

Gli Azzurrini were knocked out despite going the entire competition without losing inside 90 minutes.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Merlin Rohl (Germany)

See all the match stats with Flashscore.

Earlier in the day, France mounted their own spirited comeback to beat Denmark 3-2 to advance to the final four.