Morton proud to beat Spain, says England ready for Dutch test

Liverpool's Tyler Morton believes England outplayed Spain in their 3-1 quarter-final victory at the Under-21 European Championship, and his manager Lee Carsley described him as a 'Spanish-type' of midfielder.

Morton was metronomic at the base of the Young Lions' midfield, completing 87.9% of his 33 passes, whilst having 47 touches of the ball in the win.

Advertisement Advertisement

Remarkably, this was his first start in the tournament, and frustratingly for him, he picked up his second yellow card, ruling him out of the semi-final against the Netherlands on Wednesday in Bratislava.

Carsley was full of praise for the 23-year-old during his post-match press conference, admitting it was hard to pick the typically Spanish footballers from the English.

Responding to those comments, Morton said: “I think it's just how I play.

"I think I'm very comfortable in possession, and I've always been brought up when I was at Liverpool. I feel like I'm just really comfy on the ball, and it's how I've been.

“If that's a Spanish way of playing or an English way of playing, I think in the Premier League now it's all about positioning and timing the movement and just creating that space to get enough time.

“I think that's my best asset; finding the places where I can get time on the ball and showing my comfort really. I feel like I've done that against Spain.”

Tyler Morton's heat map against Spain Opta by StatsPerform / Christian Hofer / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Morton was one of three changes to the starting XI before kick-off against Spain, and despite the gamble from Carsley to take out some of his regulars, the midfielder believes his teammates showed they were the better side.

“We showed a real fight and desire to play and move,” he added.

“I thought we dominated a huge chunk of the game, and then it was about managing it. We managed it and were very comfortable off the ball.

“That's props to all the lads, not only the centre-halves but the strikers who were pressing constantly; I think everyone deserves their props.”

Speaking about his suspension for the crucial midweek clash, he remarked: “I didn't know until after the game, to be honest. I was just really in the zone.

“I don't think it was a yellow card, myself, but it's gone.

“I've got to just prepare myself now for what could be, but I'll be right behind the lads the whole game.”

Follow England's semi-final with Flashscore.