Netherlands silence Spain to claim maiden U19 European title

The Netherlands won their first Under-19 European Championship title on Thursday when reigning champions Spain were beaten 1-0 in Bucharest.

With both managers fielding unchanged sides, nine-time and reigning champions Spain and first-time finalists the Netherlands were looking to cap off their Under-19 European Championships in perfect fashion.

Spain arrived at the final on the back of a spectacular 6-5 semi-final win over Germany, following a perfect group stage in which they scored nine goals and conceded just one. Meanwhile, the Netherlands followed a very similar path after their flawless group stage and 3-1 semi-final win over hosts Romania.

The two tournament heavyweights started the final actively when Givairo Read caused the first danger of the match, but could not find the net in the fourth minute. Chances for strikers Omar Janneh and Don-Angelo Konadu followed in the opening 30 minutes, in which the Netherlands showed the most promise, but had no goals to show for it.

Spain's Jon Martin and Izan Merino made the Dutch bench jump up for a second, but also couldn't break the ice in a hot Bucharest. A powerful effort from distance from Feyenoord's Aymen Sliti was the last feat of an energetic, but goalless first half.

The two sides stormed out of the break with chances on either side of the pitch. PSV's Tygo Land saw his effort smash apart on the left post, three minutes after which Antonio Cordero's strike found the right post. Oscar Marcos then headed the ball on the crossbar, signalling a very lively start to the final half of the U19 Euros.

After tournament standout Kees Smit saw his free kick fly narrowly past Raul Jimenez's goal and Ayoub Oufkir wasted a golden opportunity in a 1-on-1, Netherlands captain Givairo Read opened the scoring in the 63rd minute when a low cross was deflected by Jimenez into his own goal.

The young Dutchmen stayed in control, but needed Sparta Prague goalkeeper and Ajax target Joeri Heerkens to make an excellent save on Alejandro Monserrate's header.

An intense match neared its end when Spain got a dangerous free kick just outside the Dutch penalty area, but an excelling Heerkens saved the Dutch day again with a calm save.

Oufkir got another golden opportunity to score, but the Sparta winger failed to convert again in a 1-on-1 situation. A hectic finale almost ended in a nightmare for the Netherlands when Kees Smit seemingly committed a foul in his own box, but no penalty was given, much to the anger and disappointment of the young Spaniards.

The Netherlands held onto their lead and won the first Under-19 European Championships in their nation's history. They dethroned Spain and won their first title after failing to qualify for the last five tournaments.

