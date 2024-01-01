Southgate hits out at England fans creating 'unusual environment'

England head coach Gareth Southgate took aim at the environment surrounding his team this Euro 2024.

The Three Lions managed a drab 0-0 draw against Slovenia in their final group stage game.

However, England topped the group with five points from their three matches, which ensures they are in the round of 16.

"I understand it, I'm not going to back away from it,” Southgate said on fans booing the team after the 0-0.

“The most important thing here is the supporters stay with the team. I understand the narrative towards me. That's better for the team than it being towards them. But it's creating an unusual environment to operate in.

“I've not seen any other team qualify and receive similar. I understand it, I'm not going to back away from it but I'm very, very proud of the players for how they're operating within it."