McKinlay backing Celtic move for Arsenal fullback Tierney

Celtic legend Tosh McKinley has spoken about the prospect of a former star returning this summer.

McKinley explained that Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney will be welcomed back at the club if he rejoins.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tierney, who is available, went off injured during Scotland’s Euro 2024 game against Switzerland this week.

“Kieran has done the business here and won a lot of trophies," McKinley said, per football.london.

“He’s gone to England and then to Real Sociedad, so we will have to see what happens next.

"It will be entirely up to the manager and Kieran if he wants to come back. But he’s a cult hero here, so it would be great to have him back.

“I wouldn’t say he’s got unfinished business because he won it all first time round, lifted a lot of trophies, was involved in Trebles and an Invincible season. Kieran is a great player and it will be decided by him if he wants to come back or not."