Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Rooney names Guardiola as ideal Tuchel alternative for England

Rooney names Guardiola as ideal Tuchel alternative for England
Rooney names Guardiola as ideal Tuchel alternative for EnglandČTK / AP / Heuler Andrey

Wayne Rooney believes the Football Association should continue with Thomas Tuchel as England manager unless they can secure the services of Pep Guardiola.

Tuchel remains backed by the FA criticism aimed at his late substitutions after the Three Lions surrendered a lead. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The German coach has confirmed his intention to stay and guide England towards Euro 2028. 

However, former England captain Rooney believes Guardiola would be the ideal alternative if the ex-Manchester City boss becomes available.

"I don't see anyone else out there at the minute, unless you go and get Pep Guardiola. If Pep is available, then maybe you go and get him," Rooney said on The Wayne Rooney Show.

"I think he is a top-class manager and what the top managers do, they learn from the mistakes and they improve and get better.

"If we sack him, what managers are we going to bring in? And I don't think there's anyone out there who's as good as Thomas Tuchel, unless Guardiola.

"But the big thing for me is he's not experienced at World Cups. We had the exact same with (Fabio) Capello.

"The World Cup is different and you need to feel that environment and now he's felt it."

Mentions
EuroWayne RooneyPep Guardiola

Related Articles

Tottenham confident of completing Savinho deal with Man City

Guardiola reveals he "didn’t have the energy" to continue at Man City as he takes break

Lescott warns England to NOT hire Pep Guardiola: I don't think he would want the role!