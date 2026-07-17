Tottenham confident of completing Savinho deal with Man City

Tottenham Hotspur are growing increasingly confident of completing a deal for Manchester City winger Savinho, with negotiations between the clubs now reaching an advanced stage.

While discussions have progressed slower than expected, largely because Spurs explored several alternative attacking targets while City took time to green light a deal, there remains a strong belief within the club that the Brazilian has the quality to significantly strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

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Tottenham rate the player at around £60 million, while City began negotiations hoping to get closer to £70 million.

The interest in Savinho is not new. The north London club attempted to sign the 22-year-old last summer, only for the winger to commit his future to Manchester City by signing a contract extension that runs until 2031.

Former City manager Pep Guardiola was eager to unlock Savinho's immense potential, but the Brazilian struggled to establish himself as a regular starter, playing only a limited role throughout the campaign.

With Guardiola now having departed the Etihad, Savinho has become keen to move on in search of greater opportunities.

Despite the long-term contract, Spurs have stepped up talks over the past week and are now understood to be closing in on an agreement for the Brazilian international.

We understand Tottenham are also working on adding further firepower to their attack, with Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi another priority target.

The club's ideal scenario is to complete deals for both attackers as they continue to reshape their frontline ahead of the new season.

Having remained patient throughout negotiations, Tottenham now believe they are close to making a breakthrough in their pursuit of Savinho.