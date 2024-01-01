Petit unimpressed by Mbappe's France captaincy

France World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit has taken aim at Kylian Mbappe.

Petit has questioned the Real Madrid signing's impact at the Euros as France captain.

Ahead of the semifinal with Spain, Petit said: "So far he is not worthy of being a captain because he does not assume sufficient responsibility on the field.

"He has not lived up to it since the beginning of the Eurocup because he is not in good physical shape.

"It was too late when he was replaced in the break for extra-time in the quarterfinals against Portugal. He should have been replaced at most after an hour."