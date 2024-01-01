Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Petit unimpressed by Mbappe's France captaincy

Petit unimpressed by Mbappe's France captaincy
Petit unimpressed by Mbappe's France captaincy
Petit unimpressed by Mbappe's France captaincyAction Plus
France World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit has taken aim at Kylian Mbappe.

Petit has questioned the Real Madrid signing's impact at the Euros as France captain.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ahead of the semifinal with Spain, Petit said: "So far he is not worthy of being a captain because he does not assume sufficient responsibility on the field.

"He has not lived up to it since the beginning of the Eurocup because he is not in good physical shape.

"It was too late when he was replaced in the break for extra-time in the quarterfinals against Portugal. He should have been replaced at most after an hour."

Mentions
Petit EmmanuelMbappe KylianReal MadridEuro
Related Articles
Kolo Muani: France must do more to help Mbappe
France ace Mbappe: We're into Euro semis thanks to Mike
France star Mbappe: This mask is horrible