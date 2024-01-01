Mourinho left frustrated by Portugal

Tribal Football
Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho feels Portugal let themselves down at the Euros.

Portugal fell at the quarterfinal stage against France.

And Mourinho does not believe the country lived up to its potential. 

"There will always be frustrations when you think you can do better," he said.

"The team's potential is great, and I was not far off when I said that Portugal, France and England were favourites.

"Two of those countries are now in the semi-finals.

"Spain has been the biggest surprise because of the way they have developed."

