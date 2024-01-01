Tribal Football
Micoud fed-up: This France team should be playing better

Former France and Parma midfielder Johan Micoud has slammed the performance of Les Bleus at the Euros.

Micoud has been left unimpressed by France's run to the quarterfinals.

"I miss this team. Each time, I get a response: 'yes, but it wins'. But I imagine that we could win by playing a little better offensively, with the players on the field," Micoud, who is Zinedine Zidane's agent, told L'Équipe .  

"Where Deschamps is very strong is that he transmits to his players this mentality of never giving up, of hanging on until the end, even if it's not great, there will be an opportunity. When you play on the field, maybe you do less unconsciously.

"We talk about 1984, 1998, 2000, because there was play. I don't know if we will remember this generation in 20 or 30 years -there. We will talk about his record and we will add more each time, but what p***d off is they can do more when watching their matches."

