EURO 2024 Talking Points: France struggle to find shooting boots as Ronaldo raises questions

After another dramatic day at EURO 2024, we bring you the biggest talking points from the third day of last 16 action as France continue to struggle in front of goal and Cristiano Ronaldo has a night to forget despite Portugal advancing into the quarter-finals.

France goal woes remain despite Belgium win

Despite their pedigree, this has not been a vintage tournament from France so far at EURO 2024. They laboured to a 1-0 victory against Belgium in Dusseldorf, needing a Jan Vertonghen own goal - or a Randal Kolo Muani strike depending on who you believe - in the 85th minute to see them home.

It was the second own goal that has been ‘scored’ by France in the tournament and Les Bleus are yet to score from open play in 360 minutes of football.

Despite this, they have only conceded once and looked assured at the back in the win over the Red Devils that saw them into the last eight.

France - Belgium match stats Flashscore

But, Didier Deschamps will want his side to be more ruthless in front of goal, managing just two shots on goal from 20 attempts. For a team including the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, this is just not good enough.

A championship side, which France undoubtedly are, have been known to get these type of results without playing well and improving throughout the tournament. However, given the strength of the draw on France’s side - they will have to improve if they want to win their first European Championships since 2000.

Diogo Costa spares Cristiano Ronaldo’s blushes after penalty shootout saves

Three penalties in the shootout for Diogo Costa to face in Portugal’s goal, three penalties saved to send Slovenia home after a 0-0 draw of drama that at one point looked to be a farewell for Cristiano Ronaldo in what was one of his worst performances for his national side.

Those moments of brilliance from Costa will ultimately get the headlines - and rightly so - but Ronaldo showed that he may be more or a hindrance than a help for Portugal as the tournament progresses.

On a night where finishing was a problem for both sides, the biggest chance fell to the legendary forward in the 105th minute. Diogo Jota had won the penalty and up stepped their main man, grabbing the ball straightaway to leave no person in Frankfurt with any doubt as to who was going to be the star of the show.

Cristiano Ronaldo's match stats against Slovenia AFP, Opta by StatsPerform

That star shrunk seconds later when Jan Oblak pulled off a great save to deny Ronaldo, leaving the 39-year-old in tears as his teammates consoled him.

That act of emotion should not be looked at in a bad light, but the pressure he seemingly feels from his nation, and more importantly, from himself had simmered throughout the game. He took all of the free-kicks within shooting range for the Portuguese, and never really threatened Oblak, whilst he cut a sad figure up top, as he was marked out of the game by a resolute Slovenian defence.

Ronaldo did score in the shootout in the brightest moment for him in the game, stepping up first to face that pressure once more - this time making no mistake.

Questions, though, need to be asked as to whether Ronaldo should be starting another game in this tournament.

According to our data, he was the worst performing player on his team with a 6.6 rating and with players like Joao Felix as well as Goncalo Ramos consigned to spectator roles in the shootout win, is it time for coach Roberto Martinez to make that decision?

With France next for Portugal, the answer feels obvious.