Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Marchisio: Italy showed great maturity to defeat Albania

Marchisio: Italy showed great maturity to defeat Albania
Marchisio: Italy showed great maturity to defeat Albania
Marchisio: Italy showed great maturity to defeat AlbaniaTribalfootball
Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio was impressed by Italy's opening Euros win.

While Albania took a 23 second lead, the Azzurri fought back to win 2-1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marchisio later said, “Our national team was mature and it was not guaranteed after Albania’s early goal.

“Italy continued playing with their ideas, with quality and serenity.

“It means Spalletti has done excellent work. It’s proved not only by the cornerstones of the national team but also by youngsters such as Riccardo Calafiori. He showed his impressive shape and his character. We must be confident and proud of this national team.”

Mentions
EuroMarchisio ClaudioJuventusSerie A
Related Articles
Del Piero: Italy will benefit from Inter Milan success; Barella fundamental
Juventus attacker Chiesa: Italy must improve
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Chelsea sell to fund Osimhen deal; Man City identify De Bruyne successor; Why Conte agreed to Napoli