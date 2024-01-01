Marchisio: Italy showed great maturity to defeat Albania

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio was impressed by Italy's opening Euros win.

While Albania took a 23 second lead, the Azzurri fought back to win 2-1.

Marchisio later said, “Our national team was mature and it was not guaranteed after Albania’s early goal.

“Italy continued playing with their ideas, with quality and serenity.

“It means Spalletti has done excellent work. It’s proved not only by the cornerstones of the national team but also by youngsters such as Riccardo Calafiori. He showed his impressive shape and his character. We must be confident and proud of this national team.”