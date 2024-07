Man Utd fullback Shaw missing (again) from England training

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has suffered a fresh injury setback with England.

The London Evening Standard says the fullback missed the day's training yesterday.

Shaw was selected by England coach Gareth Southgate for the Euros, despite not playing since February.

The Telegraph says Southgate had planned to use Wednesday's game against Slovenia to ease Shaw into action.

However, the latest setback has put that plan in jeopardy.