Liverpool fullback Robertson: Long time to get over this
Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson is set to be the first internationals to come back for preseason training.

Robertson and his Scotland teammates were eliminated from Euro 2024 this weekend.

The Scots lost 1-0 to Hungary in their final group game, managing ONE point from three matches.

"There's nothing really to say to be honest. We gave it everything,” Robertson told the BBC

"We knew we had to win this game, both teams had to win and they've hit us on the counter-attack.

"We’ve had our chances and I think it could have gone either way, but that's football - that's how it goes. It will take a long time to get over this one…

"We did go for it, but we got sucker-punched. A draw wasn't going to be enough realistically. Both teams had to go for it and unfortunately one of us had to lose.”

