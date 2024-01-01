Tribal Football
France coach Deschamps: Spain best team at Euros
France coach Didier Deschamps says Spain are the best team in the Euros.

The two nations will meet in the semifinals this week.

After their penalty shooutout win against Portugal, Deschamps said: "One, calm down. Always calm. It's football. There was great emotion, but then when we celebrated it with the fans. France is once again in the semi-finals in a great competition.

"It is a great pleasure for me tonight because of the group of players from the quality that I have both on a sporting and human level.

"They (Spain) are the best team, without a doubt. I have seen some games. They are doing very good things, but we have to recover well and we will look for a place in the final. We will fight as always. Looking at Spain's games it is worth congratulating them."

