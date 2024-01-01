EURO 2024 Talking Points: Rangnick's Austria impress as France toothless without Mbappe

As the first week of a thrilling EURO 2024 comes to a close, we reflect on the key talking points of the day as Ukraine produced a comeback win against Slovakia, Austria continued to impress under Ralf Rangnick and France struggled without main man Kylain Mbappe (25).

Ukraine show heart to keep Euro campaign alive

At half time of Ukraine's pivotal clash with Slovakia, they were staring down the barrel. Trailing 1-0 and not looking particularly dangerous, their European Championship run was in peril.

However, a much-improved second-half performance, led by Mykola Shaparenko, gave them a huge 2-1 win that put them in a much better position to escape their group.

Shaparenko - who grabbed a goal and an assist on his way to a Man of the Match performance - guided a relentlessly determined Ukrainian side to their first three points.

Shaparenko stats Profimedia, Statsperform

After a shocking display in a 3-0 defeat to Romania on their opening matchday, this was more like the Ukraine that fans witnessed during the qualification process.

They finish their group stage with another big game against Belgium, knowing a point would likely be enough to guarantee a place in the knockout stages. If they show the same spirit in that game as they did in the second half against Slovakia, they will have every chance of getting a result.

Rangnick’s men continue to impress

After narrow opening defeats to Group D heavyweights France and the Netherlands, Poland and Austria knew the importance of their clash in Berlin.

It was Austria who came flying out the blocks with Gernot Trauner’s early header, as Ralf Rangnick’s men continued where they left off after a fiercely competitive opening fixture with Kylian Mbappe and Co.

Poland responded through Krzysztof Piatek, but it was Austria who remained on the front foot with their high-intensity gegenpressing, and their positive approach paid dividends in the final quarter of the match.

Goals from Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic sealed a hugely impressive win for Das Team, continuing a remarkable upturn in form under Rangnick (seven victories in their last nine matches).

France toothless without Mbappe

Sometimes you don't fully appreciate a player until you get a glimpse into life without them. Tonight we saw what France look like without Kylian Mbappe and it wasn't a fun watch.

France's talisman is what brings their electric pace on the counter and a killer edge in front of goal. He is a constant menace for defenders and without him - France look toothless.

In the end, France were lucky to come away with a point after Xavi Simons' goal was ruled out by VAR and although Mbappe was a big miss, it has been the most convincing start to the tournament for the World Cup finalists.

They held on to an unimpressive 1-0 win against Austria in their opening game and other than two golden chances wasted by Adrien Rabiot - they created very little tonight in another underwhelming display.

Mbappe will be back and France as a result will be better, but to be so reliant on one player is concerning and shows their fragility at this tournament.