Austria pick up first victory of EURO 2024 with confident win over Poland

Ralf Rangnick’s Austria picked up their first victory at UEFA Euro 2024 with an assured 3-1 win against Group D rivals Poland in Berlin, as Das Team extended their impressive record to eight unbeaten outings from their last nine.

Despite their expected matchday one defeat to France being unexpectedly gallant and unfortunate in nature, all eyes were on an Austria side that knew defeat wasn’t an option for their aspirations to progress.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rangnick’s side picked up where they left off against France, and the Austrians were rewarded for their early dominance with the opening goal.

Match stats Statsperform

Gaining a yard on his marker, Gernot Trauner’s glancing header sailed beyond Wojciech Szczęsny into the top corner of the Poland net, having been picked out by Phil Mwene.

But much like their group opener against France, a clean sheet would again evade Austria, with Poland grabbing an equaliser midway through the first half.

It came after a sustained period of pressure from Poland, with Krzysztof Piątek the man on hand to steer home a bouncing ball inside the penalty area. It was a familiar feeling for Piątek, who scored 13 times at the Olympiastadion for Hertha Berlin.

Piatek celebrates his goal Profimedia

Stunned by Poland’s equaliser, Austria failed to find their rhythm in the second half, but such is the quality within Das Team’s ranks, Rangnick’s men were able to wrestle the lead back just after the hour mark.

Coming via a tidy team move, it was Christoph Baumgartner who provided the finishing touch, with the midfielder giving Szczęsny the eyes before sweeping the ball into the far corner.

Goal sequence Profimedia, Statsperform

The result was wrapped up 10 minutes out, when a surging run from Marcel Sabitzer tempted Szczęsny into a foul, with referee Halil Umut Meler left no choice but to point to the spot.

The Poland goalkeeper was unable to make amends, with Marko Arnautović stepping up and tucking home a confident spot kick, keeping Austria’s hopes of progression alive while all but destroying Poland’s after they failed spectacularly to build on their earlier equaliser.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marcel Sabitzer (Austria)

See a summary of the match here