England coach Southgate plans Bellingham talks

England head coach Gareth Southgate plans to hold urgent talks with Jude Bellingham.

The Real Madrid and Three Lions midfielder has struggled at Euro 2024 so far.

Bellingham did score in England’s win over Serbia, but was a peripheral figure in the draws against Denmark and Slovenia.

As England prepare to take on Slovakia in the round of 16, former England captain Wayne Rooney said on Bellingham: “He has looked very frustrated. I’ve been there in exactly the position. In the game against Slovenia, I saw him throwing his arms up.

“Jude started the first game well but I’m sure he’d tell you himself he hasn’t had the best last two games.”

On the Real star, Southgate told reporters: “I will have those messages with him rather than plaster them over the papers.”