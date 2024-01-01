England coach Southgate on Denmark draw: Not what we wanted

England coach Gareth Southgate admits they were disappointing for their 1-1 draw with Euro opponents Denmark on Thursday.

Harry Kane's opener was cancelled out by Morten Hjulmand's long range drive.

It means England's last 16 chances go into the final group game.

Southgate said afterwards: "Clearly not what we would have hoped. We're not using the ball well enough and we have to accept that if you do that you will suffer at times as we have tonight. We know there's another level we have to find.

"I think we've played teams that are quite fluid in back threes and it's not easy to get pressure on them but we've got to do that better than we have in these last two matches. Not keeping the ball has been another problem."

On Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield, he continued: "He's had some moments where he's delivered what we thought he would. We know it's an experiment. We know we don't have a natural replacement for Kalvin Philips. We're trying different things and at the moment we're not flowing as we'd like.

"There's a huge amount of work, that's evident from the two performances we've given and we've got to be tight. We understand people will be disappointed with the performances and rightly so and we've got to make them better."