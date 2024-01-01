Czech Republic come from behind to draw with Georgia at Euros

Euro 2024’s early kickoff saw the Czech Republic come from behind to draw 1-1 against Georgia in Hamburg, with a timely leveller seeing them avoid defeat at the Volksparkstadion for the first time in three attempts, duly keeping Group F on a knife edge.

Zuriko Davitashvili came in as part of Georgia’s only change from the opener, and embodied their fearless nature more than any other, as he drove at the Czech Republic at every opportunity.

Ivan Hasek’s side still offered a warning of the aerial threat they posed, with Vladimir Coufal’s long throw in the third minute causing havoc, as Adam Hlozek, Ladislav Krejci and Patrik Schick all had efforts denied.

Another Coufal throw saw the ball bounce into the net, but Czech celebrations were quickly cut out due to Hložek handling it prior.

At the other end, Jindrich Stanek had gone most of the first half without being tested, but did well to deny Guram Kashia, although that was proved futile as a penalty was awarded due to Robin Hranac handling the ball before it reached Georgia’s centre-back.

Georges Mikautadze had put in plenty of selfless work throughout the half and clinically converted the spot kick to score in a fourth consecutive match for club and country.

The chances kept coming, and Giorgi Mamardashvili made a superb save to deny Schick before the break, before Anzor Mekvabishvili came agonisingly close to doubling Georgia’s lead, but sent his effort marginally wide at the end of a blistering break.

However, the scores were level within two minutes of that opportunity, with Ondrej Lingr’s header hitting the post before the ball bounced off Schick’s chest and trickled over the line, as the striker became Czech Republic’s all-time top-scorer at the Euros with six goals.

Czechia continued to push forward after going ahead, with Krejci heading wide and Matej Jurasek seeing an effort from range saved, although there was a blow when Schick went off injured.

By contrast, the Jvarosnebi grew visibly tired with a quarter-hour remaining, but Mojmir Chytil glanced his header wide from the best late opening, as the Czech Republic were unable to add to their paltry return of one win in their last eight Euros group-stage matches.

Five minutes of injury time were called, and with the very final move, Georgia were denied a first-ever victory at a major tournament, after Saba Lobjanidze missed an outstanding opportunity by firing over the bar with only the keeper to beat.

Nonetheless, both sides still maintain hopes of progressing through Group F. However, all eyes now turn to Portugal’s upcoming clash with Turkey – a draw in which would put both of today’s early combatants needing a victory on matchday three to keep their chances of progress alive.

