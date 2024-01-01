Tribal Football
Capello understands AC Milan striker Leao struggling at Euros
Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello can understand Rafael Leao struggling for Portugal at the Euros.

The Milan striker Leao is struggling to make an impact in Germany.

Capello said: “Why is Leao decisive in Serie A and is he struggling at the European Championship? In Italy we play at a slow pace and with his speed he creates problems for everyone.

“We saw Spain against Italy who played at a high pace and had fast players who were good at dribbling.

"In Italy there are few players who dribble besides Leao. So it becomes uncontainable even for defenders who are used to defending.”

