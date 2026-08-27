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Reiss Nelson leaves Arsenal after contract mutually terminated

Reiss Nelson leaves Arsenal after contract mutually terminated
Reiss Nelson leaves Arsenal after contract mutually terminatedČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Maria Eduarda Lopes

Reiss Nelson is officially a free agent after he and Arsenal came agreed to mutually terminate his contract.

A product of Arsenal’s famous Hale End academy, the 26-year-old didn’t quite live up to the hype he had during his early years at the North London club.

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Nelson has spent the past 18-months on loan at Fulham and then Brentford, but various injury issues meant he has only made 26 appearances during that time.

Per The Athletic, Nelson and Arsenal have reached an agreement to terminate his contract with the club by mutual consent.

The winger was entering the final year of his Arsenal contract, although there was an option for a further 12 months included.

Nelson has interest from clubs in England and overseas but plans to thoroughly assess his options before making a decision on his future.

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