PSV beat Excelsior to return to winning ways at third attempt

Reigning Eredivisie champions PSV have claimed their first win of the 2026/27 season after beating Excelsior 2-1 at Stadion Woudestein.

After being hit with another injury setback to striker Alassane Plea, PSV welcomed back star midfielder Joey Veerman, who returned to the starting XI after missing last week's season opener - a 2-2 home draw against Fortuna Sittard - through suspension. New signing Kodai Sano started on the bench for PSV.

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PSV, who also lost the Johan Cruyff Shield to AZ, visited Excelsior, who led the Eredivisie after round 1 after their dominant 4-0 win away at Cambuur.

The opening phase was a prey for PSV, who took the lead inside five minutes as Ruben van Bommel tapped in a rebound from Paul Wanner's shot, which Stijn van Gassel was unable to clear well enough.

It was a quiet first half for the reigning champions from there on, with Ivan Perisic taking Van Gassel under fire with a header, but the goalkeeper kept Excelsior alive with a strong save.

After Sergino Dest was also held at bay by Van Gassel, Casper Widell got Excelsior alongside PSV after steering a header past Matej Kovar in the 55th minute.

PSV wasted no time recovering their lead, with Ricardo Pepi getting on the end of Dest's cross to get the Eindhoven giants back on top within a minute.

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It was all PSV in the remaining half hour, with Mauro Junior and debutant Sano trying their luck, but Mauro aimed wide of Van Gassel's goal, and Sano was denied by the reliable stopper.

Excelsior then hoped to level the score once more via Nesto Groen, but the substitute striker couldn't get enough on Simon Janssen's cross and saw his effort fly just wide of Kovar's post. On the other end of the pitch, Dennis Man quickly got even closer to practically ending Excelsior's hopes, yet lobbed the ball over the backline.

The hosts' efforts proved not enough as PSV left Rotterdam with their first win of the new season, with a narrow 2-1 win over Excelsior. PSV host FC Groningen next in Eindhoven on Sunday, August 23rd.

Check out the full match statistics on Flashscore