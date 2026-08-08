Last-minute leveler costs champions PSV win against Fortuna Sittard

PSV were tested in their opening game for the 2026/27 season and were held to a 2-2 draw by Fortuna Sittard after a last-minute equaliser from Edouard Michut.

PSV manager Peter Bosz surprised with his starting XI, showing up in a 3-4-3 formation with a backline of Mauro Junior, Armando Obispo, and Ryan Flamingo. Noah Fernandez and Ivan Perisic started as the wingbacks, with Ruben van Bommel and Guus Til on the wings. Sven Mijnans started his first Eredivisie game for PSV, while Ricardo Pepi filled the striker position.

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The offensive plan didn't amount to much in the opening half hour, with Fortuna Sittard actually creating the biggest chances for Mohammed Ihattaren and Ole ter Haar Romeny, who scored from an offside position.

In a lacklustre half, PSV's defensive woes continued following some defensive mistakes in the lost Johan Cruyff Shield game against AZ - Ryan Flamingo's headed pass to goalkeeper Matej Kovar was very short and intercepted by Ter Haar Romeny, who calmly tapped it past the Czech stopper for a surprising Fortuna lead.

Pepi got the chance to save some face for PSV before the break, but a timely intervention from Syb van Ottele prevented the American striker from scoring the equaliser.

It took PSV just ten minutes in the second half to get back in it, with Ryan Flamingo heading in a corner from Ivan Perisic over a storming Matthijs Branderhorst.

As Fortuna continued to test their luck on the counter and threatened to retake the lead via Ihattaren, PSV came close through chances for Til, but overall failed to truly convince.

Eventually, Belgian youngster Noah Fernandez made the difference for the Eredivisie champions, scoring his second professional goal after chipping the ball handily over Branderhorst with 15 minutes to go.

PSV handled the last 15 minutes with a lack of care, creating very few chances, which ultimately ended in heartbreak - Edouard Michut fired a rocket at Kovar's goal, which got slightly deflected by Perisic and ended in the Czech's top corner with a minute to spare.

PSV's title defence ended in a major disappointment with a home draw against mid-table Fortuna Sittard. PSV's next challenge will be away at Excelsior on Saturday, August 15th.

Check out the full match statistics on Flashscore