Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Villa close in on Suzuki as Juve push for Martinez, Cancelo back to Barca

PSV hit by injury blow as Alassane Plea faces two months out

Alassane Plea has had another injury setback
Alassane Plea has had another injury setbackPhoto by OLAF KRAAK / ANP / AFP

Alassane Plea is set for a new spell on the sidelines after sustaining an injury in training on Thursday, PSV confirmed.

Plea, 33, missed most of last season after sustaining a severe knee injury in the away game at FC Twente in August.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Frenchman sustained a new injury during Thursday's training session, which was unrelated to Plea's previous injury. PSV confirm Plea will be absent at least until the next international break in late September.

“I’m staying determined and will do everything I can to be back as soon as possible,” Plea said on the club website.

“It’s not about how often you fall down, but how often you get back up.”

Alassane Plea joined PSV from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2025. The Frenchman has made just four appearances for PSV.

Mentions
PSVAlassane PleaEredivisie

Related Articles

Last-minute leveler costs champions PSV win against Fortuna Sittard

PSV confirm signing of ex-Juventus star Filip Kostic

NEC star Kodai Sano refused to play in Champions League match amid PSV talks