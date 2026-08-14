PSV hit by injury blow as Alassane Plea faces two months out

Alassane Plea is set for a new spell on the sidelines after sustaining an injury in training on Thursday, PSV confirmed.

Plea, 33, missed most of last season after sustaining a severe knee injury in the away game at FC Twente in August.

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The Frenchman sustained a new injury during Thursday's training session, which was unrelated to Plea's previous injury. PSV confirm Plea will be absent at least until the next international break in late September.

“I’m staying determined and will do everything I can to be back as soon as possible,” Plea said on the club website.

“It’s not about how often you fall down, but how often you get back up.”

Alassane Plea joined PSV from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2025. The Frenchman has made just four appearances for PSV.