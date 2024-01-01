Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Hake lays out Man Utd hopes

Hake lays out Man Utd hopes
Hake lays out Man Utd hopes
Hake lays out Man Utd hopesAction Plus
Manchester United’s incoming assistant manager Rene Hake has outlined his reasons for joining the club.

Hake has left a head coaching job in the Dutch Eredivisie with Go Ahead Eagles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He will instead be one of the coaches on the staff of United manager Erik ten Hag.

He told Soccer News about the move: "The feeling I have is difficult to describe, but this is of course a great opportunity for me. Working in the biggest league in the world, at one of the biggest clubs in the world. 

“It is also a wonderful reward for me. The fact that I can go to the top of the world from Go Ahead Eagles is unique. 

“Of course I am grateful to Erik for this opportunity, but it is not about us knowing each other well. We just have to do good work. 

“Erik has a role in mind for me, we discussed that. As in any staff, all tasks are divided among the assistants.”

Mentions
EredivisieManchester UnitedG.A. EaglesPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Hake, Van Nistelrooy & De Ligt? Why Ineos' commitment to Man Utd boss Ten Hag now at full throttle
Ten Hag explains wanting Hake to join him at Man Utd
Go Ahead Eagles ready to release coach Hake to Man Utd