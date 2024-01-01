Hake lays out Man Utd hopes

Manchester United’s incoming assistant manager Rene Hake has outlined his reasons for joining the club.

Hake has left a head coaching job in the Dutch Eredivisie with Go Ahead Eagles.

He will instead be one of the coaches on the staff of United manager Erik ten Hag.

He told Soccer News about the move: "The feeling I have is difficult to describe, but this is of course a great opportunity for me. Working in the biggest league in the world, at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“It is also a wonderful reward for me. The fact that I can go to the top of the world from Go Ahead Eagles is unique.

“Of course I am grateful to Erik for this opportunity, but it is not about us knowing each other well. We just have to do good work.

“Erik has a role in mind for me, we discussed that. As in any staff, all tasks are divided among the assistants.”