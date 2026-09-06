Goalkeeper scores twice, including 101st-minute equaliser to rescue draw for 10-man Telstar

Goalkeeper Ronald Koeman Jr. unbelievably saved Telstar a point on Sunday by scoring twice after his team went down to 10 men in the first half.

In the battle between relegation-threatened Telstar and Cambuur, Icelandic striker Nokkvi Thorisson was shown a straight red card after a soft yet knee-high challenge on Cambuur's Billy van Duijl, leaving Telstar with ten men for the remaining 68 minutes.

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The visitors took a 2-0 lead in the first 15 minutes of the second half and looked like they were heading for a crucial win in the relegation battle.

However, Telstar were awarded a penalty when Van Duijl fouled in his own box. Up stepped goalkeeper Ronald Koeman Jr., who also scored a relegation-saving penalty in Telstar's final Eredivisie game of last season against FC Volendam. For the second time in his career, Koeman stayed cool and buried the ball in Thijs Jansen's bottom corner for the 2-1.

A crazy final 10 minutes saw Telstar get awarded another penalty, but following a VAR review, referee Joey Kooij cancelled the spot-kick. As fate would have it, though, Telstar were eventually awarded a penalty in the final seconds of the 8 minutes of extra time.

Ronald Koeman Jr., son of former Barcelona and Netherlands great Ronald Koeman, stepped up again and placed it in the very same corner for the very same outcome, saving a point for his team in the 101st minute.

Koeman thus became the first goalkeeper to score in consecutive seasons since Nico van Zoghel in the 1960s and the first goalkeeper to ever score two goals in one Eredivisie game.

Telstar's dramatic point kept Cambuur from winning their first Eredivisie game of the season, while Telstar improved to 4 points from as many games.