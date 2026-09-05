Eredivisie game between Utrecht and Go Ahead Eagles suspended after fan protests

Persistent fan protests involving fireworks and plastic cups forced the Eredivisie game between FC Utrecht and Go Ahead Eagles to be permanently suspended.

FC Utrecht, who dangled at the bottom of the league after winning one point in four games, were down 3-0 to Go Ahead Eagles when fans from the Bunnikside, the club's fanatic fan group, threw flares and firework bombs onto the pitch from behind a white banner, some close to Go Ahead Eagles goalkeeper Kjetil Haug.

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Referee Martin van den Kerkhof had to suspend the game immediately, prompting the players to head inside.

"We have discussed what exactly happened and especially whether we can identify the guys who threw the stuff onto the pitch. That appears to be very difficult, as there were several. I mostly hope that we can play 30 minutes of good football, because that's what we're all here for," Van den Kerkhof told ESPN during the first intermission.

After a 20-minute wait, the game was resumed, and FC Utrecht quickly scored via Dani de Wit. Go Ahead Eagles defender Joris Kramer briefly shielded the ball inside the goal, preventing Utrecht players from quickly winning it back. This prompted Utrecht fans to throw numerous plastic cups onto the pitch, resulting in another suspension.

A second suspension usually means the game would be permanently abandoned. After holding discussions with the relevant authorities, Van den Kerkhof decided to fully abandon the match after 65 minutes.

'We knew it would happen'

In a statement on the club website, FC Utrecht director Edo Keuning rejected the actions by his club's supporters.

“We are disappointed,” Keuning said, promising to punish those responsible.

“What should have been a wonderful evening of football has ended in such a terrible way. In particular, throwing fireworks onto the pitch is unacceptable and puts players, staff and supporters at risk. This has nothing to do with supporting FC Utrecht.”

Eagles defender Joris Kramer took some of the blame for the second and final suspension.

"It’s a shame that’s happening. I’ll take a tiny bit of the blame, because I’m the one who provoked it. Of course they’re throwing things; that’s a pity. Ideally, you’d have wanted to finish the match quickly," Kramer told ESPN, also admitting that the club knew something like this was coming.

"We knew in advance it was likely to happen; that’s already been said. We’d already picked up on it in the group chat, from our security team this morning."

The game will be resumed in the 65th minute on Monday or Tuesday, behind closed doors.