FC Groningen's Jorg Schreuders and Heerenveen's Vasilios Zagaritis scuffle during the Derby of the North

Round 13 of the Dutch Eredivisie is underway and was kicked off by a couple of stunning games, including an upset 46 years in the making.

PSV solidified their lead at the league summit with a commanding 4-1 win over NEC Nijmegen.

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To read all about PSV's win, read our full match report HERE

Excelsior shocked neighbours Feyenoord with a 3-2 win at De Kuip, where they hadn't won since 1980.

To read everything about Excelsior's win, read our full match report HERE

Cambuur continued their fine form in the Eredivisie with a 3-2 away win over FC Utrecht.

The match started with a minute's applause for 7-year-old Jimi, a beloved club mascot who passed away after a lengthy cancer battle. Three minutes after, a smoke bomb from the home side's fanatic supporters caused the match to be suspended for 30 minutes.

The Frisian visitors shot out the gates following the restart, with Nicolas Binder putting Cambuur ahead with a tidy finish in the far corner. Cambuur doubled the lead after halftime via Ilyes Hamache, who capped off a quick team move with a wonderful finish.

FC Utrecht bounced back via wunderkind Artem Stepanov and super-sub Sem van Duijn and earned their way back in the contest, but forfeited the win just 45 seconds after Van Duijn's goal, as Morgan Costarelli produced a fine finish to break the Utrecht fans' hearts and win Cambuur their fifth game from eight league attempts.

In an entertaining Derby of the North, Heerenveen downed bitter rivals Groningen 3-1 at the Euroborg.

Heerenveen, who beat Feyenoord 5-3 prior to the international break, got off to a lightning start in Groningen when Dylan Vente punished a blundering Lovro Stubljar, who played in place of the suspended Etienne Vaessen, but the Surinamese striker was ruled offside. Another unbelievable mistake from Stubljar gave Heerenveen the lead, as the Slovakian stopper failed to pick up a ball and left Vente an empty net to score in.

Dutch youth international Thom van Bergen got Groningen back in the derby with a quick turn and finish, but Groningen lacked the firepower to beat their goalkeeper, who had another mishap on a cross from Jakob Trenskow, headed in by Vente. The knockout blow came from Dirk Proper, who prodded home at Stubljar's near post.

Alex Pastoor opened his account as PEC Zwolle manager with a 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Telstar.

The hosts were helped into the driver's seat by PEC's Simon Graves, who deflected an attempt from Patrick Brouwer past his own goalkeeper, but couldn't hold the lead intact up to half-time as Dylan Mbayo trumped the hosts with a first-half brace. The first was the pick of the bunch, as the Belgian winger dribbled through the Telstar defence before finishing confidently.

Telstar weren't down and out just yet, but saw PEC double their lead shortly after half-time, with Gabi Caschili's short back-pass punished by Ibrahim Cissoko, who put the final score on the scoreboard after 54 minutes.