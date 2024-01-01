Tribal Football
Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus hits back at Koeman: SPL better than Eredivisie!
Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus has taken aim at Holland boss Ronald Koeman and the Eredivisie.

Koeman has stated he won't consider Steven Bergwijn for selection after his departure from Ajax for Al Ittihad.

Aware of Koeman running down the Saudi Pro League, Jorge Jesus stated: "The funniest thing is that the Dutch championship is one of the weakest in Europe.

"He has no morals to make this statement, because he doesn't even know the Saudi championship.

"There is no possible comparison: the Saudi championship is better than the Dutch championship." 

