Hansi Flick confirms Andreas Christensen injury blow ahead of international break

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen is expected to withdraw from the Denmark squad for their incoming UEFA Nations League games through injury.

The former Chelsea man was forced off on the hour mark in Barca's 3-1 LaLiga weekend win over Sevilla and Hansi Flick offered an update at full-time at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Advertisement Advertisement

"He will be out for a few weeks with a thigh injury."

Flick's confirmation means Christensen will be absent for Denmark's double header against Wales plus clashes with Norway and Portugal in the weeks ahead.

Barcelona return to action at home to Getafe on October 10th and that could be within range for a comeback if his recovery remains on track during the international break.