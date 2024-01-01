Man Utd keeper Heaton impressed by son of former teammate

Man Utd keeper Heaton impressed by son of former teammate

Manchester United veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton had a unique experience this week.

The 38-year-old was involved in their EFL Trophy game against Barnsley with the Under-21s.

Advertisement Advertisement

Heaton got to play with one of his former Manchester United teammates’ kids on Tuesday night.

Jack Fletcher, the son of United legend Darren, was involved for United in the game.

Heaton and Fletcher played together during the early years of the former’s career.

Meanwhile, teenage Fletcher stunned in the game, coming off the bench to score twice in a 3-2 win.

Heaton told the BBC: "I played with Fletch for a long time.

"I started with Fletch from sort of 14, 15, so I had a long relationship with him, long time playing with him.

"So, to play with his lad Jack tonight - both of his lads (Jack and Tyler), actually, at certain points - is a bit surreal. But I think he's got fantastic potential, a fantastic attitude. The two of them are real good lads.

"It is a big night for him. To come on and deliver that, what he did, made a big impact on the game.

"He's certainly the stand-out performer from tonight, and hopefully that will give him a real good foundation to kick on from. But there's some real good performances in there beyond that as well.

"I think everything's looking rosy through the club at the minute."