Slot confirms Jota will be out for weeks with rib injury

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will be out for at least a few weeks with a rib problem.

Manager Arne Slot has confirmed that his Portuguese forward faces a period on the sidelines.

Jota has been a key player for the Reds so far this season, but came off during their 2-1 win over Chelsea on October 20th.

"Conor (Bradley) is training with us again so maybe he could be in the squad (for Wednesday's trip to Brighton in the EFL Cup)," Slot said to reporters about his team’s conditioning.

"Jota not, Alisson not, Harvey Elliott not and Federico (Chiesa) not."

Asked if Jota would be back before the November internationals, Slot replied: "No, it will be after that. Elliott the same."