Nkunku humble after hat trick against Barrow

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku was delighted to earn a hat trick in midweek.

The Frenchman was at his very best for the Stamford Bridge club, battering Barrow in the Carabao Cup.

As the Blues claimed a 5-0 win, Nkunku got his first treble to stake a claim for a regular starting spot.

“I’m happy but the most important thing is the win,” he told club media.

“We wanted to take the game seriously and we did that so we are all happy now.

“This is just the beginning of the season and we have only worked for just over two months, and now we are part of the process, but this is just the beginning.

“We need to work hard in every training session and every game.”