Newcastle's EFL Cup clash with Wimbledon postponed after immense flooding

AFC Wimbledon have announced that severe damage near one of the corner flags at the Plough Lane stadium has suspended their EFL Cup fixture against Newcastle United.

The club announced that “extensive overnight flooding” has led to the pitch to becoming unplayable as picture online emerged with huge sunken patches that some say looked like a mini-golf course.

The match was scheduled to kick off tonight but will have to be rescheduled most likely at St.James’s Park which would make it tougher on the League Two side.

Several metres-wide areas of the grass pitch are churned up with sand underneath protruding and with the turf being sat on top of a sand base there is no wonder it looks to bad after water logging over the weekend.

A statement on Wimbledon’s official website read:

“We regret to inform supporters that due to extensive overnight flooding of the River Wandle and surrounding areas, including at our Cherry Red Records Stadium, Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round fixture against Newcastle United has been postponed.

“More information will follow in due course regarding fixture rearrangement.

“The stadium is closed until further notice.”

Wimbledon are due to host Accrington Stanley along with a host of other games during a time where Newcastle are interrupted with an international break which makes it tricky to find a date to arrange the game.

The EFL does have the power to move the game to a neutral ground or abandon the tie altogether and award the away side a bye into the next round if needed.