Newcastle captain Guimaraes: We want to make thousands and thousands of Geordies happy

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes has revealed that his side have a lot of confidence heading to Wembley as they look to face Liverpool in the EFL Cup final.

The Magpies are hoping to create history by ending a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy in what is the club's second Carabao Cup final in their last three seasons. Following the defeat in the 2023 EFL Cup final to Manchester United, the Brazilian international says confidence is much higher as the squad aims to make thousands of Geordies happy.

"Now, we have more confidence and are different players," he added. "Our confidence is very high at the moment because it is a good opportunity to make history together.

"When you make a final before, you get more experience as a team. You change some players but the base is still there. We are in a better moment than the last time we faced Man U in the final so very confident and hopeful we can go there and play our best football. On our best day, we are a great team.

"We just want to make thousands and thousands of Geordies happy. We know football, sometimes, can attack you in every way but our message is stay positive. We are going to do our best to get this trophy back to the city."

The 27-year-old midfielder revealed that he knows how much it means to the fans ahead of the game as they aim for silverware once again. He said the whole squad is feeling great and full of energy ahead of what will be a very tough game.

"Everyone knows how emotional I am and I always strive to give everything that I have on the pitch, to play as a fan because I know what it means for them.

"(I'm) feeling good. It's a good opportunity for ourselves. We cannot wait to get there and everyone is very excited, as a team and a city. We have worked very hard and, hopefully, everything will be good and we can get this trophy back to Newcastle.

"We know exactly what it means to the fans. It's a long time and we see this opportunity as a big one. We want to make everyone in the city happy. We have our targets as well and we have to play our game, nothing different, and hopefully everything would be good for us."

Finally he spoke about his conversation with Rob Lee, the last Newcastle player to score at Wembley Stadium after netting in the 2000 FA Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea and how he "rubbed his feet to give me a bit of luck". He opened up on the 70 year wait which he thinks is far too long.

"Seventy years is too much but, of course, when you see the club's history you will find those names there," he said. "We want to be there as well. I just want to play well and win the trophy.

"You don't wish them (the fans) to go through this moment but we are seeing this as a big opportunity to make history after a long time. We know the excitement of the fans but we try to not get focussed about what they are thinking."You cannot think too much about that time. We want to be focussed on the job and play our best game."