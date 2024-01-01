New Saints striker signs for Al-Orobah four years after stabbing that nearly took his life

TNS striker Brad Young has completed a shock move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Orobah just four years after stabbing that nearly ended his life.

The 21 year old was the Cymru Premier's golden boot winner for 2023-24 after his 22 goals helped TNS to the Welsh double.

A club statement read: “The New Saints FC can confirm the permanent transfer of striker Brad Young to the Saudi Pro League side Al-Orobah in a record breaking transfer deal. Last year’s Cymru Premier player of the season and golden boot winner departs Park Hall for a fee of $250,000 (£190,000) with potential future add-ons. The deal is a record for the largest transfer fee received by a club in Welsh domestic football.”

Speaking after the move was confirmed, TNS chairman Mike Harris said what a huge deal this is for both the club and Young.

"It's life changing for him and his family," Harris told BBC Radio Wales' Breakfast programme.

"We're not a club who are really looking to sell players but ultimately the offer to the young man was extemely good and it does help put our club and the Welsh league on the map, because it's not normal for big transfer fees to be involved when it comes to Welsh Premier sides.

"We'd had a lot of enquiries about Brad with scouts appearing at our games last season, obviously the talent of the young man was there to be seen.

"So, we weren't surprised but we're probably a little surprised at the speed the deal came around, obviously with preparing for Europe during the summer it would have been a lot more convenient if the enquiry had happened in May."

Al-Orobah were promoted to the Pro League last season and have begun strengthening the squad with the likes of French star Kurt Zouma, Jean Michael Seri and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Young's story is all the more remarkable given he was the victim of a serious knife attack at the age of 17 in 2020 which left him in critical condition in hospital.

One year on he won the FA Youth Cup with Villa and is now set to face the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in league that seems to be collecting a plethora of world class players.