Real Sociedad coach Imanol relieved to overcome Ponferradina

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil was happy after their Copa del Rey win at Ponferradina.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Brais Mendez struck the goals for the visitors on the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

Imanol said afterwards: “It was a serious match for my team. We knew that we had to do it that way, because SD Ponferradina was in good form, coming from suffering only one defeat in 10 games and I think that, although they also had their chances, the victory was fair and we got through the tie, which is what we wanted.

“It's true that we are usually a team that presses well and, although today there was a bit of everything, the two goals came after good pressure, with two steals and good finishes. But we suffered from dead balls.”

On Ponferradina, Imanol also said: “They are a team that is on the rise and I knew that we had to give a good performance to win the tie, but, especially at set pieces, they have created many situations for us and that cannot be because they are not a very high-level team. It is something that we have to improve if we want to stay alive in the three competitions.”